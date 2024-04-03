ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging fire engulfed a home in Orange Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out after 2:30 a.m. on Old South Road. Firefighters said the house was fully involved when they arrived.

Crews had to shuttle water in because of a lack of hydrants in the neighborhood, so officials warned neighbors to expect possible disruption in their water quality.

