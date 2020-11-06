WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) — Two people have died after a fire swept through a mobile home Friday in eastern Connecticut, police and town officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Stonegate Manor mobile home park in Windham shortly after 3 a.m., after neighbors reported hearing an explosion. Officials said the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

A man and a woman died, authorities said. Their names have not been released.

The state police fire investigation unit is trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

