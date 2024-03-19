BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire forced the evacuation of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Boston Tuesday, with patients saying the fire caused panic and confusion.

Authorities said the fire started behind the hospital underneath an MRI machine around 10:30 a.m.

The fire department confirmed it became a two-alarm fire and that the majority of the hospital was evacuated, though the fire was contained to the first and second floors.

According to the fire chief, because the fire was underneath an MRI machine, it made for a complicated and potentially dangerous situation for firefighters. They were able to put it out in about an hour, after the machine was shut down.

No injuries were reported, and everyone who was evacuated has been let back in. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

