YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A family was forced out of their home on the Cape due to a fire on Christmas.

The fire broke out on Gill Avenue in West Yarmouth late Wednesday.

According to the fire chief, a woman who lives in the house was rescued by someone living in a camper nearby.

In total, three people managed to safely escape the fire. Two dogs were also rescued from the fire.

No one was hurt.

The chief said the fire was largely contained to the second floor. The Red Cross is now helping the family who will need to find a new place to stay.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)