Fire fully engulfs Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Springfield is a total loss after a massive blaze tore through early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to the home on Wilbraham Road around 4:15 a.m. found the structure totally engulfed.

No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating  the cause of the fire.

 

 

