Fire heavily damages Bellingham home

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire heavily damaged a home in Bellingham Thursday.

The family was moving into their new home on Pine Acres Drive when the fire broke out.

Neighbors say the family, including two young boys, was looking forward to settling into their new home after living out of state for the last few years.

“We kept in touch since they left. They were excited to come back to this block since it’s such a great block,” Tara Esposito said. “And just to see this, it’s unthinkable.”

Firefighters responded right away, but the fire was moving quickly.

“The first companies were right down the street. They came in, they made a great initial attack, knocked down the fire, but the fire was into the attic at that point,” said Bellingham Deputy Fire Chief Mark Poirier.

That fire continued to burn. Firefighters kept it from spreading to other homes.

Families nearby say they’re ready to help however they can.

“I hope that they find some peace when the dust settles and they can appreciate that they’re OK and that their kids are OK and know that they have a very big community that’s here and ready to help when they need it,” Esposito said.

