Fire in Bangladesh’s capital kills at least 69

Officials say the fire that burned through buildings in an old part of Bangladesh’s capital has killed at least 69 people.

The fire in Dhaka was mostly under control early Thursday after more than nine hours of frantic efforts by firefighters.

The Chawkbazar area where the fire was burning is crammed with buildings separated by narrow alleys and is a mix of homes, shops and warehouses.

Mahfuz Riben, a control room official of the Fire Service and Civil Defense in Dhaka, said the death toll had risen to 69 and many victims had become trapped in the buildings.

He told AP by telephone, “Our teams are working there but many of the recovered bodies are beyond recognition. Our people are using body bags to send them to the hospital morgue, this is a very difficult situation.”

