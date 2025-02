MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A small fire broke out in a first floor bathroom at the Andrews Middle School in Medford Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire, which prompted all people inside to exit.

Medford schools confirmed that all students and staff were safely evacuated to the McGlynn school.

The fire was contained.

