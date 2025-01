LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A commercial building in Lynn went up in flames Tuesday night.

Firefighters were on scene at the building on Mount Vernon Street.

Smoke could be seen pouring out the windows as crews worked to knock out the fire from the ground.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

