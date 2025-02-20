BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a multifamily home in East Boston Thursday morning that displaced 33.

The fire on Saratoga Street began around 5 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms.

More than a dozen fire trucks were on scene battling the blaze.

Firefighters had to break windows on the third floor of the building, and crews were working on all three floors.

“All of these properties are right next to one another, and a lot of them are joined,” said neighbor Cynthia Visajel, who witnessed the fire. “So you know, a lot of people who own homes here fear that someone’s house will catch fire and then next thing you know it spreads down the street, but luckily the fire department was able to react and they were able to put this fire out within 20 minutes.”

A pastor who lives nearby is welcoming displaced residents to Center Community Church.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)