EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge fire burning at a recycling plant in Everett on Wednesday morning has cast a massive plume of smoke over the Boston area.
The public is being urged to avoid the area of Robin and Dexter streets due to a fire incident in an industrial area, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.
The multi-alarm fire is burning at Schnitzer Northeast facility on Rover Street, which is not far from Encore Boston Harbor casino, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.
Everett firefighters said that everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.
Photos and video shared with 7NEWS showed thick black smoke rising into the sky over the city.
Wind blowing out of the north is pushing the smell of smoke into downtown Boston, 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said.
No additional information was immediately available.
