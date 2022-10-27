BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Cross is helping 15 people, including nine children, who were displaced by a fire that broke out in a multi-family home in Hyde Park Wednesday night.

The fire department said the fire began on the second floor of the building on Maple Street at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Boston EMS said one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the firefighter and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

