BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Cross is helping 15 people, including nine children, who were displaced by a fire that broke out in a multi-family home in Hyde Park Wednesday night.

The fire department said the fire began on the second floor of the building on Maple Street at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Boston EMS said one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the firefighter and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox