MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Maynard. 

The fire started at the complex on Powder Mill Circle around 7:15 a.m., drawing emergency crews to the scene. Fire crews were seen at one point using ladder trucks to battle flames.

Of the two people hospitalized, one is a firefighter who hurt his back.

Maynard police said the fire had grown to three alarms by 7:30 a.m. Police initially asked drivers to avoid nearby Powder Mill Road before announcing the road had reopened just after 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

