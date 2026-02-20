MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after they tried to enter a burning home in Monson Thursday, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Multiple callers reported heavy smoke billowing from a home on Silver Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters responded and found the building engulfed in flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the lack of municipal water and nearby lakes being frozen over made extinguishing the fire difficult, and six tankers from regional fire departments responded to aid in the fight.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the home sustained “catastrophic damage as the roof collapsed in several areas.”

Two police officers who tried to enter the home were taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Monson Fire Department, Monson Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

