MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A smoky scene in Milford Sunday afternoon as firefighters from multiple communities responded to a a fire Sunday afternoon.

Many people living there were inside at the time.

They all made it out safe, along with multiple pets.

Officials said the people living there are displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

