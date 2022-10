NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced.

One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)