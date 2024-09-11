BOSTON (WHDH) - The northbound side of I-93 in Boston is closed due to a vehicle fire in the O’Neill Tunnel, according to MassDOT.

The highway is closed before Exit 17 in the tunnel, the department said in a post on X.

Traffic was backed up on I-93 North as of 5 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., MassDOT posted on X that the right lane was back open.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox