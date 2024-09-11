BOSTON (WHDH) - The northbound side of I-93 in Boston is closed due to a vehicle fire in the O’Neill Tunnel, according to MassDOT.

The highway is closed before Exit 17 in the tunnel, the department said in a post on X.

Traffic was backed up on I-93 North as of 5 p.m.

In #Boston, I-93 NB closed prior to exit 17 in the Tip O'Neill Tunnel due to vehicle fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 11, 2024

At 4:45 p.m., MassDOT posted on X that the right lane was back open.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

