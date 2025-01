QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a home on Sagamore Avenue in Quincy Thursday night, leaving five residents displaced.

The front of the house was left charred and melted.

According to officials, the fire started outside the home and worked its way inside.

The water being sprayed onto the house froze on the road, making it slick for firefighters.

