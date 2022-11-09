BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood displaced ten adults and five children, according to officials.

Boston Fire said the blaze was first reported around 5:45 p.m. on Washington Street, where first responders found flames burning on a triple-decker’s second and third floors.

Phone video from a resident showed a massive ball of flames at the building’s rear, sending smoke into the air. Crews were able to knock down the fire without any reported injuries, though 15 people and four cats were left without a home.

Officials said the flames caused minor damage to a neighboring building that was otherwise unscathed.

As an investigation into the fire’s cause continues, an early estimate from the Boston Fire Department clocked the damages at being worth approximately $750,000.

