SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Sharon forced five people from their home Monday night.

Crews said flames were shooting from the roof of the house on Mountain Street when they arrived on scene.

Sharon Fire Chief Michael Madden said the house was without power and the family was using the fireplace, but said the true cause will not be known until the investigation is complete.

