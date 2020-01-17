Fire in switching gears at railroad crossing in Whitman shuts down Commuter Rail service

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the switching gears at a railroad crossing in Whitman prompted Commuter Rail service to shut down Friday morning.

The fire in the area of the Franklin Street crossing prompted the Kingston/Plymouth Line to run up to 25 minutes behind schedule, according to the MBTA.

The flames have since been extinguished and Whitman Fire-Rescue has cleared the trains to move again.

Fire extinguished, situation under control, Rail crews on scene and Commuter rail is cleared to move again. — Whitman Fire-Rescue (@WhitmanFire) January 17, 2020

Update: Kingston Train 036 (7:11 am from Kingston) remains stopped near Whitman due to fire department activity ahead and is 15-25 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 17, 2020

Commuter rail shut down due to fire in switching gears at Franklin Street crossing, MBTA 30 minute response time. — Whitman Fire-Rescue (@WhitmanFire) January 17, 2020

