Fire in switching gears at railroad crossing in Whitman shuts down Commuter Rail service

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the switching gears at a railroad crossing in Whitman prompted Commuter Rail service to shut down Friday morning.

The fire in the area of the Franklin Street crossing prompted the Kingston/Plymouth Line to run up to 25 minutes behind schedule, according to the MBTA.

The flames have since been extinguished and Whitman Fire-Rescue has cleared the trains to move again.

