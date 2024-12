WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Westboro Fire Department said approximately 100 families were displaced by a fire Monday.

Officials said the fire was in a building on Turnpike Road and was located on the seventh floor.

They said the fire had been knocked down but the building suffered “major water damage”.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.