Fire inside hotel shuts down section of Mass Pike in Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A part of the Mass Pike was closed in Newton due to fire department activity at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Newton fire shared photos of a hotel room that was badly charred by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

MassDOT shut down Exit 17 off of I-90 westbound for period, but it has since re-opened

The exit was closed at the request of law enforcement in order to reduce vehicle travel in the area.

Fire officials say the are working with staff to get as much as the hotel habitable as possible.

Crews could be seen out on the hotel’s roof at one point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quick work by the first arriving companies were a major factor in containing this fire to the room of origin. pic.twitter.com/6RmudPr5sM — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 16, 2018

The door on the left is the outside of the fire room. The door on the right is the inside of the fire room. A graphic reminder to close your bedroom door. Even a simple residential door can drastically limit the spread of smoke and fire. #CloseBeforeyouDoze pic.twitter.com/R3og4YJgUx — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 16, 2018

