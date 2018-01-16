Fire inside hotel shuts down section of Mass Pike in Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A part of the Mass Pike was closed in Newton due to fire department activity at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Newton fire shared photos of a hotel room that was badly charred by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.
MassDOT shut down Exit 17 off of I-90 westbound for period, but it has since re-opened
The exit was closed at the request of law enforcement in order to reduce vehicle travel in the area.
Fire officials say the are working with staff to get as much as the hotel habitable as possible.
Crews could be seen out on the hotel’s roof at one point.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
