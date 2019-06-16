Fire investigators looking for cause of massive 9-alarm Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents displaced by a massive 9-alarm blaze that burned eight buildings in Boston on Saturday returned to survey the damage Sunday as fire officials work to determine a cause.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday found heavy smoke and flames that quickly spread to seven other buildings, fire officials said.

“The smoke inside my house was awful so we actually had to evacuate,” said a woman who was affected by the fire.

A man next-door said his grandmother was home alone when the blaze erupted but someone rushed in and carried her to safety.

“He looked like a cop, he just barged through the door and rushed her out,” he said. “She wasn’t able to get anything, he was like ‘go now you have to go now’ and pretty much carried her out of the house. Thank god, too.”

Seven firefighters and two civilians were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six other people were evaluated at the scene but declined further treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say the blazed caused millions of dollars in damage.

“It’s very sad, I mean, we had to run as well and you know, we’ve lost everything,” said the woman.

Those displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A look inside one of the homes damaged by Saturday's fire in Mattapan. The latest on the investigation and cleanup process next at 6 on #7News @7News pic.twitter.com/dRFG0pv5Wn — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) June 16, 2019

