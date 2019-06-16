Fire investigators looking for cause of massive 9-alarm Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents displaced by a massive 9-alarm blaze that burned eight buildings in Boston on Saturday returned to survey the damage Sunday as fire officials work to determine a cause.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday found heavy smoke and flames that quickly spread to seven other buildings, fire officials said.

Seven firefighters and two civilians were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six other people were evaluated at the scene but declined further treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say the blazed caused millions of dollars in damage.

Those displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

8 buildings damaged after a fire jumped from home to home in #Mattapan last night. @BostonFire estimates it to be a multi-million dollar loss. 9 people hurt, all expected to be ok. @7news pic.twitter.com/dvUwFDhKwU — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 16, 2019

