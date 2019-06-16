Fire investigators looking for cause of massive 9-alarm Dorchester blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents displaced by a massive, 9-alarm blaze that burned seven buildings in Dorchester on Saturday returned to survey the damage Sunday as fire officials work to determine a cause.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames that quickly spread to seven different buildings, fire officials said.

Seven firefighters and two civilians were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six other people were evaluated at the scene but declined further treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

