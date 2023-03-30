SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire killed two people in Springfield Thursday morning after tearing through a home on East Street.

Huge flames engulfed the building just after 2 a.m. The fire is out as of 6 a.m.

A bomb squad and state police are investigating.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

