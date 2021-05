FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A family was left homeless after a fire at a multi-family home in Fitchburg Sunday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Kimball Street found flames on all three floors.

No one was injured, but the people living in the back of the building were left without a home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

