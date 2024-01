CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire officials responded early Thursday morning to a tractor trailer fire on the Mass Pike.

Authorities said a small fire broke out between the truck and the trailer, which was safely put out.

The incident took place at the Charlton Service Plaza on the westbound side of the Mass Pike.

