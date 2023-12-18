FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth Fire Lieutenant was med flighted to Boston Sunday afternoon after sustaining significant injuries falling through the floor of a house while battling a 3-alarm fire.

Falmouth Fire responded to report of smoke coming from a home on Rivers Edge Road just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. After forcing entry to the structure, whose owners were out of state, a lieutenant and two firefighters entered the home, which was under heavy smoke conditions.

According to authorities, approximately five feet into the house the lieutenant “fell through a burnt out opening in the floor into the basement” and called out a MAYDAY to seek assistance, which immediately drew personnel to his aid.

“Upon entering the smoke-filled basement, personnel conducted an immediate search and were able to locate the firefighter whose personal alerting device was activated to help guide them to the fallen member, Falmouth FD said in a statement. “They were able to quickly remove the Lieutenant, and upon removal from the structure he was assessed for injuries.”

The lieutenant was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with traumatic injuries, the extent of which were unknown Monday morning.

Two other fire personnel were transported to Falmouth Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The fire, which was elevated to a three-alarm, was under control around 3:30 p.m. The home sustained “extensive damage” and is considered a total loss.

The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department is working with the State Fire Marshals Office, Falmouth Police, and local inspection services to investigate the currently unknown cause of the blaze.

