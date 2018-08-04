Fire Marshal: Blaze in Winthrop confirmed as arson

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who lit the match that caused a house fire in Winthrop early Saturday morning.

Winthrop firefighters and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey have determined that a fire that caused some damage to the two-family home at 137 Winthrop Shore Drive was intentionally set.

The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. and caused minor damage to the home.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about this fire is asked to call the statewide Arson Hotline, 1-800-682-9229, 24 hours a day, or the Winthrop Police Department at 617-846-1212 x 2944. All calls are confidential. The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program which offers rewards of UP TO $5, 000 for information that helps to solve the case.

