Fire marshal: Fatal fire in Orange caused by smoking

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — The state fire marshal says a fire in an Orange home last week that killed a disabled woman was caused by smoking.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Fire Chief James Young said in a statement Tuesday that the victim of Friday morning’s blaze was known to be a heavy smoker and was found near a recliner in the living room where she had a habit of smoking.

Her name has not been released pending positive identification by the medical examiner.

A man escaped the single-family home by climbing out a second-floor window before the building collapsed.

There were no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms inside the home.

