Fire Marshal investigates massive fire displacing more than 30

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene of a massive house fire that displaced more than 30 people in Rockport Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the Cape Hedge Inn at 151 South Street just after 6 a.m. for a fire that caused significant damage to the front of the building leaving more than 30 people without a home.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)