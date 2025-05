BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a damaging fire in Billerica.

Several trucks caught fire Monday night in a lot on Salem Road.

The trucks belonged to a landscaping company that rents space in that lot.

Investigators said three dump trucks, two box trucks, and two pickup trucks burned.

No one was injured.

