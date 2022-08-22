MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials announced the massive fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Friday was likely caused by accident, and spread quickly due to winds that blew the flames onto a number of cars, boats, and buildings.

In a press release, the state’s Department of Fire Services (DoFS) described how the fire likely started when gasoline vapors in the air ignited while a boat’s gas tank was being replaced.

Investigators believe it began inside a building at 32 Ned’s Point Road and seriously injured the individual who was working to replace the tank. The flames were then more than likely able to spread quickly thanks to 25 mph winds blowing at the time.

“Our hearts go out to the worker who was badly injured during last week’s fire and the family business that’s been a part of our community for 60 years,” Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray said in the press release. “On behalf of the Town of Mattapoisett, I also want to recognize the efforts of our firefighters and our brother and sister firefighters and chiefs from across the region who rushed in to help. They defied the danger of a massive, wind-driven fire to prevent it from spreading further into the community and putting more people at risk.”

According to the DoFS, a total of six buildings, 47 vehicles and 14 boats were damaged by the fire, which reached six alarms after 911 calls initially came in around 1:20 p.m.

In addition to the boat worker, three firefighters were injured and treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. All four were taken to local hospital(s), where the firefighters were later released. Officials said the worker injured is still receiving treatment but is expected to survive.

“We’re extremely fortunate that Friday’s fire didn’t cause more injuries or worse,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement. “Nearly 900 fires have started with gasoline in Massachusetts over the past 10 years, causing nine deaths and almost $20 million in damages. Many of us use gasoline in our daily lives, but we can’t lose sight of the fire and explosion hazard associated with it. Gasoline vapors can travel a great distance to an ignition point, especially indoors.”

By the time the fire was knocked down by 6 p.m., over a hundred firefighters from Mattapoisett and neighboring communities had been called in, according to the press release. Some 19 fire engines, 12 tankers, three fireboats and two ladder trucks were also brought in.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)