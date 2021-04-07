Fire marshals investigate fatal fire in Laconia, NH

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after one person died in a house fire in Laconia, New Hampshire on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a duplex-style building on Highland Street around 2 p.m. said they found fire shooting from a first-floor window, according to a joint release issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie and Laconia

Police Chief Matthew Canfield.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person who was trapped inside. Officials said the person was unconscious and not breathing and transported to Lakes

Region General Hospital where they later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

