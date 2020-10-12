LEBANON, Maine (AP) — The body of a woman was recovered by firefighters battling a fire at a home in Lebanon, Maine, officials said.

Rescuers located a 46-year-old woman in an apartment over a garage; she was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday evening.

The body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)