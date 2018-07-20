Fire official: Mattapan blaze leaves 1 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized and another five displaced following an early morning fire in Mattapan, officials said.
Fire crews responding to 614 River St. about 5:36 a.m. Friday found smoke coming from a two-and-a-half story residential building.
The fire was contained to the attic and one resident was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
