Fire official: Mattapan blaze leaves 1 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized and another five displaced following an early morning fire in Mattapan, officials said.

Fire crews responding to 614 River St. about 5:36 a.m. Friday found smoke coming from a two-and-a-half story residential building.

The fire was contained to the attic and one resident was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier today, at approx. 5:36 am, response to 614 River Street Mattapan for a report of a building fire. Smoke showing on arrival. This is a 2 1/2 story occupied residential building. pic.twitter.com/BQSsmL9xS4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2018

Fire contained to the attic. 1 resident transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non-life threatening injuries. 5 residents displaced & approx. $100,000 in damages. FIU investigating. pic.twitter.com/11P7GpCWFc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)