BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in critical condition and three others are hospitalized in serious condition after the boat they were in capsized off Cape Cod late Saturday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a boat taking on water in the area of Point Gammon around 11:30 p.m. learned that Sea Tow had made contact with the boat and recovered all four people and was making its way toward Hyannis Harbor, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

The Hyannis Fire Department’s Marine 1 made contact with Sea Tow and received care of the critical patient. All four people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where one is listed in critical condition and three are in serious condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

