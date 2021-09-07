LAYTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two people were injured in an explosion at a Maryland home Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called to a home in Laytonsville for a report of an explosion just before 8 a.m. and found the home collapsed, news outlets reported. One person trapped under debris was freed and flown to a hospital with severe injuries, officials said. A second person was also taken to a hospital.

The explosion was caused by propane, department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Images posted to social media show the partially collapsed home with many windows blown out.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)