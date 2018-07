BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire officials are asking for tips as they probe a fire that broke out at an abandoned building Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the blaze at the former Corcoran Supply building on Motello Street is urged to call the ArsonWatch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

Last night at about 1030pm BFD responded to a Building fire at the former Corcoran Supply on Montello Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the number below. @MayorBillCarp @MassDFS @Brockton_EMA @BrocktonHousing pic.twitter.com/Ays4eWzJSK — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 26, 2018

