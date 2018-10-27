Fire officials asking public for help investigating fire at historic church in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the cause of a fire that reduced the First Baptist Church of Wakefield to rubble earlier this week.

Officials are asking people in the area to send any videos or photos they might have of the fire to Captain Walsh at headquarters or email wakefieldFBCfire@gmail.com.

Crews had to tear down what was left of the building after the massive fire destroyed the 150-year-old church on Wednesday.

Fire officials believe a lightning strike hit the steeple, but they are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)