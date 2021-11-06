MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Medford on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Salem Street found a white sedan that had crashed into a tree, according to Medford firefighters.

Members of the Medford Forestry Division were driving by the scene at the time of the crash and stopped to remove the tree branches so the people inside the vehicle could be extricated.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Single car MVA on Salem St. Serious injuries with entrapment. Forestry happened to be driving by moments after. Ladder 2 arrived on scene shortly after and rendered aid to those inside and assisted Forestry with the cutting and removal of tree branches for extrication. pic.twitter.com/1Q36JSOxP8 — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) November 6, 2021

