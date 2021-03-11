Fire officials: ‘Boaters’ in inflatable raft reluctantly rescued from frigid Great Lake

Three adults who were floating in a frigid Lake Michigan were rescued by firefighters after initially saying they didn’t want any assistance, officials said Monday.

Noting that the water temperature was a bone-chilling 34 degrees, fire officials in South Milwaukee reminded area residents that a person in the water in those conditions can lose consciousness in 15 to 30 minutes.

After deploying the department’s inflatable raft, the three adults were reached about 100 yards off Grant Park Beach and none of them were found to be wearing a personal flotation device.

“While the ‘boaters’ initially didn’t want our assistance, the dangers of being out on Lake Michigan in a small, inflatable raft without the safety of a PFD, was explained and they agreed to be escorted to the shoreline,” the post read. “In all, our objectives were met – no one was injured and we had an opportunity to educate those involved. Please, if you plan on venturing out onto Lake Michigan, educate yourself about safe boating and, especially, the dangers of being out on a Great Lake.”

