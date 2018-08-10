Fire officials: Car catches fire after 2-vehicle crash in Brockton

Fire crews at the scene of a fiery crash in Brockton Friday. Courtesy Brockton Fire Department.

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews are working to clear the scene of a violent crash Friday that resulted in one vehicle catching fire.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 103 Torrey St. found two vehicles with severe front-end damage and one engulfed in flames, according to a post on the Brockton Fire Department Twitter page.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze and clear the road of debris.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Brockton fire is clearing a motor vehicle accident on Torrey Street which resulted in one of the motor vehicles catching fire. @BrewsterEMS @BrocktonPolice @MayorBillCarp pic.twitter.com/TuYEEWAiCS — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) August 10, 2018

