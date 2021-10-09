WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a charging hoverboard was to blame for an early morning blaze that damaged a Wareham home on Saturday.

Crews received a call around 1 a.m. from a woman saying she and her child were trapped inside their home after growing flames blocked the door.

The operator helped the pair navigate their way out of the house through a first floor window, according to Wareham firefighters.

Fire investigators determined that a charging hoverboard sparked the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox