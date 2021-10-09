WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a charging hoverboard was to blame for an early morning blaze that damaged a Wareham home on Saturday.

Crews received a call around 1 a.m. from a woman saying she and her child were trapped inside their home after growing flames blocked the door.

The operator helped the pair navigate their way out of the house through a first floor window, according to Wareham firefighters.

Fire investigators determined that a charging hoverboard sparked the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)