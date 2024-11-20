SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy smoke could be seen over a wooded area in Georgetown Wednesday, amid ongoing brush fires across Massachusetts.

Officials are hoping that the rain predicted for Thursday will help fire crews battle the flames in Georgetown, as well as Lynnfield.

“We’ve had almost 300 fires start since the beginning of November,” said Alex Belote, of the Department of Conservation and Recreation. “On Thursday, they are saying rain, and we’re all really hoping that, and that’s what we really need is quite a bit of rain over a long duration.”

Earlier this week, the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton and Boxford State Park were ablaze and surrounding with thick, acrid smoke.

The tough terrain made access challenging for firefighters.

“There’s actually limited access. The steep terrain from the bottom of the hill to the top of the hill is approximately 200 feet,” said Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden.

Fire officials said that although rain would bring some relief, one storm would not eliminate the risk of brush fires entirely.

