Fire officials, DA investigating after man dies in Weymouth apartment fire

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apartment fire in Weymouth early Saturday morning that left one man dead.

Emergency crews responding to 911 calls for a fire on Mediterranean Drive just before 2 a.m. could be seen using ladders to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, fire officials, and local and state police are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

