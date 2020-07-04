Fire officials, DA investigating after person dies in Weymouth fire

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire that left one dead on Saturday morning in Weymouth, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a blaze that broke out in a building on Mediterranean Drive could be seen using ladders to extinguish the fire that left one person dead, fire officials said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, fire officials, and local and state police are conducting an investigation, authorities said.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire may have been accidental.

