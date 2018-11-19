Fire officials: Do not plug space heaters into power strips

(WHDH) — With temperatures dropping across the country, fire departments are warning the public not to plug space heaters into power strips.

Morgan County Fire & EMS shared a photo on Facebook of a burned and charred power strip, with a caption that read, “DO NOT plug them into a power strip. These devices are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater.”

Officials warned that the power strip can overheat and spark a fire.

Residents are encouraged to plug space heaters into wall outlets.

They should also never be left unattended.

